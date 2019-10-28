GlobalFoundries, TSMC Settle Sprawling Chip IP Row

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Chipmakers GlobalFoundries Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. said Monday they have inked a deal to end a slew of lawsuits accusing each other of infringing numerous patents used in common consumer electronics. The companies said in a joint press release that they agreed to drop all litigation against each other and their customers in exchange for "a broad life-of-patents cross-license to each other's worldwide existing semiconductor patents as well as those patents that will be filed during the next ten years." "This resolution guarantees TSMC and GF freedom to operate and ensures that their respective customers will continue to...

