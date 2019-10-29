Drone Distributor Shores Up Lockheed Contract Breach Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A former Lockheed Martin distributor has beefed up its suit claiming that the defense industry giant refused to repair or refund faulty drones, after Lockheed argued that the distributor's lawsuit alleging a breach of contract was too vague to continue. Texas-based GeoShack Inc., which sells technology used in construction and agricultural sites, bolstered its lawsuit accusing Lockheed of breaching their distribution deal by adding examples on Friday of instances when they say Lockheed broke deals, including a time the defense contractor reneged on a former general manger's promise to pay back the full $700,000 the distributor said it paid for the...

