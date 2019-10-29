Trump Wants Another Round In 2nd Circ. Emoluments Fight

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has urged the Second Circuit to rehear a ruling that he must face claims he violated the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clauses by catering to foreign and domestic government officials at his hotels and restaurants, saying he has not harmed competing hospitality businesses. The president's Monday petition for an en banc rehearing said the appellate court's split ruling misapplied the doctrine of competitor standing and erased the plaintiffs' obligation to show a concrete injury based on Trump's conduct. The suit was brought by restaurateur and hotelier Eric Goode. "None of the plaintiffs alleges any particularized instances of government customers...

