Gov't Doesn't Have To Reimburse KBR For Delays, Army Says

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Army urged the Federal Circuit to back a contracting board’s decision sparing it from having to pay Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc. more than $48 million for military escort delays, saying that KBR’s deal with a subcontractor barred compensation for such delays. In response to KBR’s appeal of the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals' decision, the Army said it shouldn’t be held liable for additional expenses KBR paid a subcontractor to install live-in trailers for troops at U.S. military bases in Iraq. The Army’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program contract, or LOGCAP III, was inked to provide support services...

