Labaton, Levi & Korsinsky Seek $4.7M Fees For Prothena Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Prothena investors urged a New York federal court Monday to grant their attorneys at Labaton Sucharow LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP $4.7 million in fees and give the final go-ahead to a $15.75 million deal with the biotechnology company, resolving securities fraud claims over a clinical trial. In seeking preliminary approval of the all-cash settlement in August, the shareholders' attorneys said they planned to ask for up to 30% of the overall amount and as much as $225,000 in expenses. On Monday, the investors requested the full 30% — which comes out to almost $4.73 million plus accrued interest — on...

