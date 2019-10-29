Suit Over Young Immigrants Rule Nearing Settlement

Law360, Washington (October 29, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A challenge over the Trump administration’s policy restricting vulnerable young immigrants’ eligibility for certain special protections appeared set for settlement after a California federal judge on Monday canceled pretrial hearings for jurors. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins approved an agreement reached by a class of young immigrants and the federal government to vacate a pretrial conference set for Nov. 13 and jury trial slated to begin five days later. The judge has also canceled a cross-motion summary judgment hearing initially scheduled for Wednesday. Instead, he has set a Wednesday motion hearing to consider the parties’ request for preliminary approval of their settlement...

