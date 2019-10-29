Intel's View Of ERISA Time Limit Weakens Law, Gov't Says

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government threw its support behind a Ninth Circuit ruling that revived a former Intel engineer's benefits class action, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that siding with Intel's take on the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's statute of limitations would undermine Congress' intent. The U.S. filed an amicus brief Monday urging the high court to uphold the Ninth Circuit’s ruling that the Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee couldn’t hold Christopher Sulyma to a three-year — rather than six-year — limitations window in his ERISA suit unless it proved Sulyma read disclosures by Intel's retirement plan. If employers can easily cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS