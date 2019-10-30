Dems Push EPA Watchdog Pick To Scrutinize Agency Leaders

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The nominee to be the next U.S. Environmental Protection Agency watchdog said Wednesday that if confirmed he would scrutinize agency leaders hit with credible misconduct allegations, responding to Senate Democrats who raised concerns that Trump political appointees had escaped accountability. Sean O’Donnell, a longtime U.S. Department of Justice attorney nominated to be inspector general for the EPA, faced a largely friendly set of questions at his Wednesday nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. But Democratic senators used the hearing to resurrect ethics allegations against former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and bemoaned the inspector general's office for...

