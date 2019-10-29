Retailers Fight To Keep 3-Way Zetia Conspiracy Claim In MDL

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Kroger, Walgreens and a host of other retailers urged a Virginia federal judge Tuesday not to take up a magistrate's recommendation to clear Merck and Glenmark of allegations that they were part of a three-way conspiracy to keep a generic version of the cholesterol drug Zetia off the market. The retailers lodged their objections to U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller's recommendation Tuesday, asking the court not to reject their relatively new claims that the supposed pay-for-delay arrangement was a three-man job. "The magistrate's ruling that a manufacturer and distributor lacking any common ownership are incapable of conspiring is unprecedented and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS