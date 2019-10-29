States Want Court To Look At Big Picture In DACA Challenge

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- States suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program want a Texas federal judge to look beyond the administrative record in deciding whether the Obama administration overstepped its authority when it created DACA by executive order. But while Texas, Alabama and a half-dozen other states were pushing the court Monday to consider all the information at its disposal when ruling on the legality of DACA, the Trump administration, which is the defendant but also wants to end the program, took the opposite stance, asking the judge to stick to the record. The states argued that “the court is not...

