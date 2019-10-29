US Soccer, Women's Team Clash Over Income Doc Request

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation and players on the U.S. Women’s National Team are butting heads over a request for the players to turn over documents detailing their soccer-related income, according to a pair of filings Monday in California federal court. U.S. Soccer in its motion said it needs information on the players' income stemming from their play on other professional soccer teams, as well as appearance and endorsement deals, to put into perspective the terms of the collective bargaining agreement at issue in the case. In a response filed the same day, the players answered that their other income isn't relevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS