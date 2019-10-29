Dollar General Will Pay $6M To End EEOC Criminal Check Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Dollar General has agreed to pay $6 million to close the book on a 6-year-old Illinois federal suit in which the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged the bargain retailer's criminal background check policy discriminated against a nationwide class of black job applicants. The EEOC and Dollar General filed a joint motion on Monday asking U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood to sign off on the settlement about a month after the parties first indicated in a court filing that they had struck a deal to end the long-running race bias case. Claimants who will be eligible to receive a portion of...

