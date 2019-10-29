With No Product ID, Ethicon Escapes Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge tossed a case against a Johnson & Johnson unit and Boston Scientific Corp. Tuesday because a Pennsylvania woman could not identify the pelvic mesh product that she allegedly had implanted before it caused additional health problems. Plaintiff Stephanie Gease of Johnstown, Pa., missed the deadline for providing specific information about the model, lot number and manufacturer of the mesh she said was implanted as part of surgery she had at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Magee Women’s Hospital. Without evidence that either Ethicon Inc. or Boston Scientific had made the mesh that allegedly injured her, U.S. District...

