6th Circ. Lets Mass. Transport Co. Out Of Road Rage Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday cut loose a now-defunct Massachusetts-based transportation company from a suit accusing one of its drivers of attacking another at a truck stop due to road rage, saying because the assailant was an independent contractor the company can't be held vicariously liable for his actions. The three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Avrora Express Inc. in a suit seeking to hold it liable for injuries suffered by Anthony Herndon, a truck driver who was beaten by a part-time Avrora driver, Carlos Torres, after Herndon confronted Torres about being cut off at an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS