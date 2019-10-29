Ex-Steiner Sports COO Claims Race Bias Led To Firing

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A former executive for Steiner Sports Memorabilia is suing the company and its former owner in New York federal court, saying he was discriminated against for being African American and then fired when he refused to defraud Steiner's parent company. In a complaint filed Monday, Kelvin Joseph, who served as Steiner Sports' chief financial officer, chief marketing officer and chief operating officer during his nine-year tenure at the company, said he was paid substantially less than others who had held those positions who were white. The suit names Steiner Sports, CEO Brandon Steiner and the company's former parent, Omnicom Group Inc.,...

