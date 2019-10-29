Deny Trio's Bid To Escape Riot Blockchain Suit, Court Told

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A trio accused of participating in a $27 million pump-and-dump scheme purportedly carried out by cryptocurrency firm Riot Blockchain must face securities fraud claims, a proposed class of investors told a New Jersey federal court Monday. The investors, led by Stanley Golovac, argued that separate bids by Mike Dai, Mark Groussman and John Stetson to escape the suit should be rejected because, as close associates of co-defendant and influential investor Barry Honig, they were aware of and benefited financially from their alleged involvement in the scheme. The proposed class contended in their opposition motion Monday that none of the three men...

