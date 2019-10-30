Employment Pro Rejoins Seyfarth After In-House Stint

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Seyfarth Shaw LLP labor and employment veteran has rejoined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner after a stint as assistant general counsel at electric car startup Faraday Future. Sherry Skibbe, who spent more than a decade at Seyfarth representing companies of all sizes and industries in discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour class and collective actions in the insurance, retail and financial industries, rejoined Seyfarth on Monday after spending just over a year at the technology startup focused on electric vehicle development. "I knew I wanted to come back to Seyfarth," Skibbe told Law360 on Wednesday. "I just really...

