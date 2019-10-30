Electric Co. Says It's Owed $6.5M For Work On NYC Tunnel

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- New York City still owes an electrical contractor on a Gowanus Canal Flushing Tunnel project nearly $6.5 million after the city caused costly delays on the project, the contractor told a New York trial court. Barbaro Electric Co. Inc. should receive about $4.2 million in damages for delays caused by the city and an additional $2.3 million for work completed under the contract that it hasn't been paid for yet, the company said in a complaint filed Tuesday. Barbaro is an electrical contractor on the Gowanus Flushing Tunnel reactivation project, which is overseen by the New York Department of Environmental Protection,...

