Vitamin Shoppe Sues CBD Drink Maker Over 'PLNT' TM

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Vitamin Shoppe sued a maker of CBD and hemp-infused wellness drinks for trademark infringement in New York federal court Tuesday, claiming the PLNT Blend line of beverages infringes the supplement retailer's trademarks for a stable of products bearing the same name. The retailer claims New Jersey-based Plant Life Group LLC took advantage of the success of The Vitamin Shoppe's PLNT line of all-natural supplements when it marketed PLNT Blend and registered the name under U.S. Trademark No. 5,699,213. The company asked the court to cancel the registration on the mark, said to be identical to its own, and seeks unspecified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS