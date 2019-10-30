BofA Can't Sink Ex-Employee's Off-The-Clock Work Claims

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that a former Bank of America senior account manager can move forward with claims that she was required to perform work off-the-clock, though he dismissed her allegations that the company didn’t provide proper meal and rest breaks. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter partially denied Bank of America summary judgment in his order Tuesday, saying that Cindy Castillo presented enough evidence to create a triable question about whether the bank should have known she was working more time than her time sheets indicated. Castillo demonstrated that her manager could and did monitor her work in...

