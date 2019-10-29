Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Approve Dignity Health Deal To End ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to sign off on a deal requiring Dignity Health to pay over $100 million to resolve an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the hospital system of underfunding its pension plan, saying “several obvious deficiencies” kept him from approving it.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Monday denied without prejudice a bid from a proposed class of current and former Dignity Health workers for preliminary approval of the deal to settle the suit, which claimed Dignity Health underfunded the plan by $1.8 billion. The proposed deal called for Dignity Health to pay $50...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®