Judge Won't Approve Dignity Health Deal To End ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to sign off on a deal requiring Dignity Health to pay over $100 million to resolve an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the hospital system of underfunding its pension plan, saying “several obvious deficiencies” kept him from approving it. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Monday denied without prejudice a bid from a proposed class of current and former Dignity Health workers for preliminary approval of the deal to settle the suit, which claimed Dignity Health underfunded the plan by $1.8 billion. The proposed deal called for Dignity Health to pay $50...

