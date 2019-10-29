SoCalGas Says No 'Permanent Nuisance' At Aliso Canyon

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for Southern California Gas Co. urged a California judge overseeing thousands of civil suits stemming from the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak to nix claims that the facility is a permanent nuisance, arguing Tuesday it poses no ongoing threat and has been cleared to operate by state regulators. The consolidated Southern California Gas Leak Cases include claims of negligence, private nuisance, public nuisance and others, but the gas utility and co-defendant Sempra Energy asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl to rule that causes of action on permanent nuisance are legally off target. David Schraeder of Morgan...

