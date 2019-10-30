Verizon's Visa, Mastercard Swipe Fee Suit Meets Quick End

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Verizon has settled all claims in its two-week-old suit accusing Visa and Mastercard of hiking the fees that merchants pay when customers use credit cards and now wants the case dismissed, the telecom giant told a New York federal judge. Word of the deal came in a filing Tuesday that took the form of a proposed order tossing the case with prejudice. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Verizon had filed suit Oct. 17 alleging that Visa and Mastercard were still restraining competition by charging merchants high credit-card processing fees, causing the cellphone company to pay "significant overcharges" despite a...

