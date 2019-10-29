Calif. T-Mobile Retail Workers Seek OK On $8M Wage Deal

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of T-Mobile retail workers asked a California federal judge Tuesday to greenlight a deal that would resolve allegations the telecommunications giant didn't pay all wages, including overtime, or give workers proper breaks. According to the proposed settlement, T-Mobile USA Inc. has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve allegations that the telecommunications company violated California labor code by failing to pay minimum and overtime wages, including failing to pay for off-the-clock work, and failing to provide meal and rest breaks. Emmanuel Salgado filed the proposed class action on Feb. 3, 2017, and on Aug. 22, 2019, the parties...

