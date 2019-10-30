Zetia Generic Delay Was A Conspiracy, Court Told

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge was wrong to recommend that drugmakers Merck and Glenmark be cleared of allegations that they were part of a three-way conspiracy to keep a generic version of the cholesterol drug Zetia off the market, direct drug buyers said Tuesday. Like the retailers before them, the wholesalers that directly purchased the drug have objected to U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller's recommendation to toss the three-way conspiracy claims amid broader multidistrict litigation. It doesn't matter, the direct purchasers said, that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. and sole distributor for generic Zetia, Par Pharmaceutical Inc., acted in close coordination. "First, while Merck had...

