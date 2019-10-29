Los Angeles School District Sues Juul Over Youth Vaping

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District hit Juul with a proposed class action Tuesday accusing the embattled e-cigarette giant of creating a youth vaping epidemic that has impeded student learning and imperiled the district's more than 600,000 students. LAUSD, the second-largest school district in the country, has seen a tenfold increase in student vaping since 2013, according to the suit. The epidemic has challenged the academic achievements of students as the district is forced to divert its resources, time and effort to combat vaping, LAUSD said. And it's affected individual learning as well as led to a rise in student absences,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS