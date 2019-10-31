Choice, Wyndham Slapped With $10M NY Sex-Trafficking Suit

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A woman who alleges she was a victim of sex trafficking starting at the age of 10 has filed a $10 million negligence suit in New York federal court against an Econo Lodge, a Howard Johnson Inn and the hotels' brand owners, claiming they failed to train staff how to spot and stop her mistreatment. The woman, who goes by the initials S.J., targeted brand managers Choice Hotels Corp. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts LLC, accusing them in the suit filed Tuesday of repeatedly failing to stop sex-trafficking incidents at a Howard Johnson Inn in Queens and an Econo Lodge in...

