Facebook Agrees To Pay UK Fine Over Data Harvest Scandal

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 6:25 PM GMT) -- Facebook has agreed to pay a £500,000 ($644,000) fine imposed by the U.K.'s Information Commissioner’s Office for breaches of data protection law related to the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, the country's data watchdog said Wednesday. Under the the settlement, Facebook did not admit liability for the breach and was allowed to retain documents disclosed by the regulator during the inquiry and subsequent appeals, the ICO said. “The ICO’s main concern was that U.K. citizen data was exposed to a serious risk of harm,” said deputy information commissioner James Dipple-Johnstone. “Protection of personal information and personal privacy is of fundamental importance,...

