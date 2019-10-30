Chancery Misjudged Uber-Otto Conflicts, Del. Justices Told

Law360, Dover (October 30, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court misjudged the board conflicts underlying ride-hailing giant Uber's approval of an up to $680 million deal to buy a company accused of stealing a Google affiliate's self-driving car secrets, a class attorney told state Supreme Court justices on Wednesday. Arguing for reversal of Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's dismissal of a stockholder suit seeking damages from directors on the company's behalf, Michael Barry of Grant & Eisenhofer PA told the court that a majority of Uber Technologies Inc.'s directors were too closely tied, directly or indirectly, to high-profile ex-CEO Travis Kalanick to fairly judge the deeply flawed deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS