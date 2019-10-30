Capacitor Makers Seek To Decertify Antitrust Class

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A group of international capacitor manufacturers has urged a California federal judge to decertify a class of purchasers who have alleged a conspiracy to raise the price of electronic capacitors, telling the court that nearly half the class did not suffer an injury. The plaintiffs' expert witness conceded during a hearing in September that he could not show an antitrust injury for 40% of the direct purchaser class members, the manufacturers said in their motion Tuesday. The direct purchasers also have not been able to find a way to identify only the members who have been injured, meaning the direct purchasers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS