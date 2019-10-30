L'Oreal Seeks DQ Of Lerner David In Cosmetics IP Row

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm representing a skin care line in a patent dispute against L'Oreal in Texas federal court should exit the litigation because it counseled L'Oreal for many years and is still listed on the records for dozens of its patents, the cosmetic giant is arguing. L'Oreal USA Creative Inc. urged the Western District of Texas to disqualify Lerner David Littenberg Krumholz & Mentlik LLP from representing Drunk Elephant LLC in the case involving a patent that covers cosmetic compositions, as the firm represented parent company L'Oreal USA Inc. from 2003 to 2016 in numerous patent matters, gathering confidential...

