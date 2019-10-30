Ill. High Court Ruling Shows 3 Trends In Tech Crime Litigation

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- "A unique crime fueled by technology." That's the Illinois Supreme Court's description of the crime colloquially known as revenge porn. But it’s also a phrase suited for many of today's new, troubling technology-based forms of mischief and mayhem. And the court’s handling of one crime fueled by technology may shed light on how other technology-based crimes may be addressed, and litigated. Revenge porn is an inadequate shorthand for the crime at issue in Illinois v. Bethany Austin. As the court explained, the Illinois statute covered broader content than pornography and more motives than revenge. Essentially, it criminalized the intentional nonconsensual dissemination of...

