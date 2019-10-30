No Room For Energy Groups In Keystone XL Suit, Enviros Say

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Keystone XL opponents say pipeline and utility industry groups should be kept out of their challenge to the federal government's issuance of a broad permit for the controversial pipeline, arguing that the project's developer is perfectly capable of representing the groups' interest in the case. Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council are fighting an attempt by the American Gas Association, American Petroleum Institute, Association of Oil Pipe Lines, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and National Rural Electric Cooperative Association to back the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Montana federal court litigation over the agency's...

