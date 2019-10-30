Juul Sold 1M Tainted Nicotine Pods, Former Exec Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT) -- A former executive of Juul Labs Inc. has hit the embattled e-cigarette maker with an explosive suit alleging it shipped at least 1 million tainted nicotine pods and failed to recall them despite his “insistence and protests,” and then fired him to “set an example for other employees.” In a complaint filed late Tuesday in California federal court, Siddharth Breja, former senior vice president of global finance, said he warned Juul’s ousted CEO Kevin Burns and other bigwigs in March that a recently shipped batch of mint-flavored nicotine liquid destined for at least 1 million Juul pods was contaminated and posed...

