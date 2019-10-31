3 Things To Know About Taylor Swift's Copyright Defeat

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shook things up this week and revived a copyright lawsuit against Taylor Swift over the lyrics to “Shake It Off,” sending the pop star back to court for more litigation. The lawsuit, filed in 2017 by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, claimed that Swift’s 2014 smash hit infringed their 2001 song called “Playas Gon’ Play,” which was performed and released by the R&B group 3LW. In the chorus to “Shake It Off,” Swift told listeners that “players gonna play, play, play, play, play and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” In the chorus to “Playas,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS