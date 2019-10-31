Mistakes By Atty, Judge Spur Asylum Bid's Revival On Appeal

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- An immigration judge compounded a mistake committed by an asylum petitioner’s attorney when he failed to redo an order rejecting the Mexican native’s asylum bid, the Tenth Circuit has determined. The immigration judge had the authority to undo and redo his order so as to effectively restart the clock on Rigoberto Flores Castillo’s ability to appeal the judge’s decision, following an admission by the man’s attorney that he had provided “ineffective counsel” by missing a filing deadline, according to the three-judge appellate panel’s opinion on Wednesday. But the immigration judge — who, like the attorney who admitted to providing ineffective counsel,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS