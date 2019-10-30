Rex Tillerson Denies Exxon Climate Change Fraud In NY Trial

Law360, New York (October 30, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson denied charges that the oil giant misled investors about global warming, testifying before a New York state court Wednesday that Exxon has been honest about the metrics it uses to project the cost of climate change and questioning why the company would "misinform" itself with skewed data. Taking the stand to defend his 10-year tenure, Tillerson called his efforts to predict the impacts of climate change on Exxon Mobil’s business “robust” and denied the allegations in the New York attorney general’s investor fraud complaint. On a day that veered into familiar territory, Tillerson parsed the precise...

