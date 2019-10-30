Macy's Drivers Get $3.5M Wage Deal With XPO Unit Approved

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday approved a $3.5 million proposed settlement resolving putative class claims that Macy's West Stores Inc. and an XPO Logistics unit misclassified truck drivers as independent contractors, failed to pay the workers all wages and didn't give them proper breaks. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick granted preliminary approval for the deal, in which XPO Last Mile agreed to pay $3.5 million on behalf of itself and Macy's, after finding the settlement to be fair and reasonable to the putative class members when balanced against the probable outcome of further litigation. The judge found that the...

