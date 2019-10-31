USCIS Sued Over New Limits On Immigration Fee Waivers

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Immigration organizations hit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with lawsuits in California and D.C. federal court this week, challenging its decision to no longer waive application fees for immigrants who receive public benefits and narrowing who qualifies for the fee waivers. In a lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court Wednesday, the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project, which provides legal assistance to thousands of low-income immigrants every year, argued that the government’s recent policy change is “arbitrary” and “capricious” and will make it more difficult for low-income applicants to show that they cannot afford expensive fees, which can be over a thousand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS