Wireless Industry Pushing FCC Rules Too Far, Utilities Say

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Two wireless industry organizations are impermissibly trying to expand the scope of the Federal Communications Commission's infrastructure regulation, raising more questions than they answer in their quest to roll out more 5G infrastructure, numerous cities and utilities have told the FCC. In comments posted Wednesday, a coalition of "concerned utilities," including Exelon Corp. and Puget Sound Energy, said that requests to extend FCC regulations to encompass streetlight poles as well as utility poles is highly impractical as well as contrary to statute. Mandatory acceptance of carriers' wireless nodes on such infrastructure would require utilities to replace streetlight poles, notwithstanding the fact...

