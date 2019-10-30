Sbarro Exec Seeks Sanctions For Attys Of Rape Accuser

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a woman who alleges she was subjected to a "new form of American sex slavery" while working at a Sbarro pizza restaurant should be sanctioned for allowing their client to make "baseless" allegations against a human resources field director, the official has asserted in Nevada federal court. The court should sanction Hardeep Sull of Sull & Associates PLLC and Melanie A. Hill of Melanie Hill Law PLLC for facilitating Sandra M. Meza-Perez's allegations that Sbarro HR official Dana Dorado "tolerated, allowed and ultimately benefited" from the "forced labor and sex slavery" the employee was subjected to, Dorado said in...

