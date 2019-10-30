Johnny Depp Strikes ‘8-Figure’ Deal With Former Attys

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Johnny Depp’s former attorneys at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman LLP have agreed to pay the actor a confidential eight-figure settlement to resolve claims the firm wrongfully collected a cut of his film earnings, the star's current counsel said Wednesday. In a statement to Law360, Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman of The Endeavor Law Firm PC said Bloom Hergott on Wednesday agreed to pay the actor a “massive eight-figure settlement to avoid the shame of evidence in their looming public trial” set for December in downtown Los Angeles. Depp, the star of such films as “Pirates of the...

