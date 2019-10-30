2nd Circ. Mulls Legality Of MD's 'Icky' Drug Stock Trades

Law360, New York (October 30, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit asked Wednesday whether a clinical trial doctor's "icky" decision to trade on confidential information about a drug company he worked for violated insider-trading law in the absence of a contract specifically barring him from secretly gaming the market. U.S. Circuit Judges José A. Cabranes and Reena Raggi both seemed on the fence as counsel for defendant Edward Kosinski argued that his conviction, six-month prison sentence and $500,000 fine for insider trading while working for Regado Biosciences Inc. cannot stand. Kosinski was found guilty by a New Haven, Connecticut, jury on insider trading charges in 2017. Prosecutors said he...

