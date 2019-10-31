3rd Circ. Told NASA Supplier Didn't Legally Own Trade Secrets

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A NASA supplier didn't have any legally protectable trade secrets, according to a Third Circuit appeal lodged by an engineer who used to work for the company and was accused of stealing designs and usurping a contracting opportunity at a government-run rocket launch facility. In a brief filed Tuesday, former Advanced Fluid Systems engineer Kevin Huber told the appeals court that it should toss out a lower court's decision from last March that his efforts to push business to AFS' competitor Livingston & Haven LLC was the direct cause of AFS losing substantial business opportunities with Orbital Sciences Corp. He also wants...

