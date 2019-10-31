Verizon's Fatal Crash Suit Should Be Arbitrated, Judge Says

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge recommended arbitration in a suit accusing Verizon Wireless of failing to release cellphone signals from a crashed airplane to aid first responders and thereby contributing to a passenger's death, citing a broad arbitration clause in the passenger's wireless service contract. In a nonbinding advisory ruling, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon on Wednesday said the parties should arbitrate a suit alleging Verizon contributed to the hypothermia death of Vicki Maxwell, who in January 2018 was in a single-engine aircraft piloted by her husband David Maxwell that ultimately crash-landed in Tennessee, causing spinal cord injuries that immobilized the...

