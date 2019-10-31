US Deemed Immune In Hidden-Immigrant Truck Death

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday the U.S. is immune from liability in the death of an unauthorized immigrant who died trapped in a tractor-trailer while it was impounded by U.S. border agents in 2017. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos tossed out claims of negligence, false imprisonment and more brought against the federal government by the immigrant's widow and mother in a consolidated case, ruling that because the tractor-trailer was sitting in impound, it qualified as detention of goods. That means the man's death is subject to a sovereign immunity law, the judge found. Judge Ramos said the Federal Tort...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS