Uber, LinkedIn Extortion Scheme Ends In 2 Guilty Pleas

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Two men have copped to an extortion scheme in which they stole confidential data from companies, including Uber and LinkedIn, and demanded money in exchange for the data's return, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Brandon Charles Glover, 26, and Vasile Mereacre, 23, pled guilty in California federal court Wednesday to charges stemming from their respective roles in the alleged conspiracy, according to the DOJ. Specifically, Glover and Mereacre were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit extortion involving computers, the DOJ said in a statement. They've been released on bond pending their sentencing, which is set for...

