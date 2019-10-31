Toshiba Says Construction Co. Faked Bids In 'Massive Fraud'

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A construction company perpetrated a “massive fraud” against Toshiba International by using fake bids to trick Toshiba into awarding it over $100 million in construction contracts, the manufacturer told a Texas federal court. KIT Professionals Inc. and KIT Construction Services Inc. worked with a Toshiba insider to dupe the company into awarding them contracts at “grossly” inflated prices, Toshiba said in a complaint filed Wednesday. Toshiba accused the KIT companies and their president of being in cahoots with a Toshiba facilities manager, who allegedly helped KIT submit fake bids from “non-existent” construction companies to make KIT’s pricing look competitive. “In fact,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS