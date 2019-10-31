5th Circ. Blocks Texas Residents' Suit Over Landfill Odors

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Houston-area residents who lodged a proposed nuisance class action over the smell of a nearby landfill can't justify restarting the clock on their claims due to a recent uptick in complaints, the Fifth Circuit has decided. In tossing the case on Wednesday, the court found that the Pearland, Texas, residents' claims stemmed from a permanent, not temporary, nuisance from the landfill owned by Blue Ridge Landfill TX LP. That means the two-year clock on their nuisance claim started to run when they first smelled bad odors and it never restarted, the court said. Because the residents had known about the odors...

