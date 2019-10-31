Madoff Trustee Tells High Court To Let Clawback Ruling Stand

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The trustee for Bernie Madoff's fraudulent investment firm has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on an appeal of a Second Circuit decision that he can claw back billions in Ponzi scheme proceeds transferred between foreign parties. In briefs filed Wednesday, trustee Irving Picard and the federal Securities Investor Protection Corporation — which had applied to liquidate Madoff's firm and had been a party to the lower court cases — urged the court to reject a certiorari petition asking it to take up the case, saying the Second Circuit got it right, and arguments that the decision contradicts other high court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS